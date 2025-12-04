FORECAST: Quiet day ahead with rain expected overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet day ahead with just more clouds building in this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

The rain starts to push in after midnight and picks up through the morning on Friday.

Some snow may mix in at the onset in the metro, but will quickly change over to all rain.

Areas farther north along the I-40 corridor and the mountains will see a longer duration of a winter mix but not expecting any real accumulation outside of the high country (a few inches possible up there).

Drier conditions should arrive by midday but we stay cloudy and cold all day.

Temps struggle to even reach 40 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances for the weekend are looking lower now as we slowly warm up to near 50 degrees.

