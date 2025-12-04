Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet day ahead with rain expected overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Quiet day ahead with just more clouds building in this afternoon.
  • Highs in the mid 50s.
  • The rain starts to push in after midnight and picks up through the morning on Friday.
  • Some snow may mix in at the onset in the metro, but will quickly change over to all rain.
  • Areas farther north along the I-40 corridor and the mountains will see a longer duration of a winter mix but not expecting any real accumulation outside of the high country (a few inches possible up there).
  • Drier conditions should arrive by midday but we stay cloudy and cold all day.
  • Temps struggle to even reach 40 degrees on Friday afternoon.
  • Rain chances for the weekend are looking lower now as we slowly warm up to near 50 degrees.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read