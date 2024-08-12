Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet, muggy week of weather begins

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Some strong downpours overnight have moved on and most of the day Monday should be quiet for everyone.
  • Highs warm to the upper 80s like we saw on Sunday. Humidity levels will make it feel like the lower 90s, though.
  • Storm chances remain quite low and mainly confined to our southern counties.
  • We may see a bit of an uptick in storm chances for Tuesday before they level off again the rest of the week.
  • Highs fall back to the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.
  • Next best rain chances for most comes on Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

  • We’re still watching for Ernesto to form in the Atlantic either Monday or Tuesday. This could impact parts of the Caribbean this week before then moving back out to sea.
  • No impacts for the U.S. are expected at this time.

