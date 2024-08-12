FORECAST: Quiet, muggy week of weather begins

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Some strong downpours overnight have moved on and most of the day Monday should be quiet for everyone.
- Highs warm to the upper 80s like we saw on Sunday. Humidity levels will make it feel like the lower 90s, though.
- Storm chances remain quite low and mainly confined to our southern counties.
- We may see a bit of an uptick in storm chances for Tuesday before they level off again the rest of the week.
- Highs fall back to the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.
- Next best rain chances for most comes on Saturday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS:
- We’re still watching for Ernesto to form in the Atlantic either Monday or Tuesday. This could impact parts of the Caribbean this week before then moving back out to sea.
- No impacts for the U.S. are expected at this time.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Battle over North Carolina building codes could leave homes vulnerable to severe weather)
©2024 Cox Media Group