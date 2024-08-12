FORECAST: Quiet, muggy week of weather begins

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some strong downpours overnight have moved on and most of the day Monday should be quiet for everyone.

Highs warm to the upper 80s like we saw on Sunday. Humidity levels will make it feel like the lower 90s, though.

Storm chances remain quite low and mainly confined to our southern counties.

We may see a bit of an uptick in storm chances for Tuesday before they level off again the rest of the week.

Highs fall back to the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.

Next best rain chances for most comes on Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We’re still watching for Ernesto to form in the Atlantic either Monday or Tuesday. This could impact parts of the Caribbean this week before then moving back out to sea.

No impacts for the U.S. are expected at this time.

