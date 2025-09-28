FORECAST: Quiet weather to end the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Model trends are still in our favor this morning when it comes to Tropical Depression 9, soon to be Imelda!
- The storm will continue to push north through the Bahamas today before moving closer to the Southeast Coast through early Tuesday.
- After that, the storm will make a hard turn east and head out to sea.
- Locally, today is a warm and muggy day, but we’re mostly dry.
- We start to see some tropical influence in our area starting as early as midday Monday, with scattered showers and downpours moving into the area.
- We’ll continue with that chance for showers on and off into Tuesday before drying out on Wednesday.
- Rainfall totals continue to trend down, with the highest totals likely southeast of Charlotte near 1-3″.
- Spots north and west of Charlotte will likely stay below 1″.
- The second half of next week switches us right back to fall as we start October!
- The humidity drops, and temperatures do too.
- We’ll see crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons starting Thursday.
