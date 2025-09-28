FORECAST: Quiet weather to end the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Model trends are still in our favor this morning when it comes to Tropical Depression 9, soon to be Imelda!

The storm will continue to push north through the Bahamas today before moving closer to the Southeast Coast through early Tuesday.

After that, the storm will make a hard turn east and head out to sea.

Locally, today is a warm and muggy day, but we’re mostly dry.

We start to see some tropical influence in our area starting as early as midday Monday, with scattered showers and downpours moving into the area.

We’ll continue with that chance for showers on and off into Tuesday before drying out on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals continue to trend down, with the highest totals likely southeast of Charlotte near 1-3″.

Spots north and west of Charlotte will likely stay below 1″.

The second half of next week switches us right back to fall as we start October!

The humidity drops, and temperatures do too.

We’ll see crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons starting Thursday.

