Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet weather to end the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Model trends are still in our favor this morning when it comes to Tropical Depression 9, soon to be Imelda!
  • The storm will continue to push north through the Bahamas today before moving closer to the Southeast Coast through early Tuesday.
  • After that, the storm will make a hard turn east and head out to sea.
  • Locally, today is a warm and muggy day, but we’re mostly dry.
  • We start to see some tropical influence in our area starting as early as midday Monday, with scattered showers and downpours moving into the area.
  • We’ll continue with that chance for showers on and off into Tuesday before drying out on Wednesday.
  • Rainfall totals continue to trend down, with the highest totals likely southeast of Charlotte near 1-3″.
  • Spots north and west of Charlotte will likely stay below 1″.
  • The second half of next week switches us right back to fall as we start October!
  • The humidity drops, and temperatures do too.
  • We’ll see crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons starting Thursday.

