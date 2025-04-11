FORECAST: Rain chances continue for Friday night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens advises everyone to keep rain gear handy when they go out Friday night.

There could be on-and-off downpours, which will eventually push out, leaving favorable weekend conditions.

It will be chilly in the mornings, but highs on Sunday in Charlotte are expected to get up to 70 degrees.

Wild weather going on right now in the Carolinas! Hail in https://t.co/3dSdcDdmS8 and snow flurries up in the NC Mtns!!! pic.twitter.com/ROVPJyAuDE — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) April 11, 2025

WEATHER RESOURCES:

