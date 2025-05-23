FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we move deeper into holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our rain chances are increasing as we move deeper into the holiday weekend.
- It will be really nice and cool tonight, and amazing tomorrow with highs in the 70s.
- Then, cloud cover picks up, and there will be on-and-off showers for Sunday and Memorial Day.
- Heavy rain or washouts are not expected, but there could be some impacts for the race and any Memorial Day services on Monday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group