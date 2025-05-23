FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we move deeper into holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our rain chances are increasing as we move deeper into the holiday weekend.

It will be really nice and cool tonight, and amazing tomorrow with highs in the 70s.

Then, cloud cover picks up, and there will be on-and-off showers for Sunday and Memorial Day.

Heavy rain or washouts are not expected, but there could be some impacts for the race and any Memorial Day services on Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group