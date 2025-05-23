Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we move deeper into holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Our rain chances are increasing as we move deeper into the holiday weekend.
  • It will be really nice and cool tonight, and amazing tomorrow with highs in the 70s.
  • Then, cloud cover picks up, and there will be on-and-off showers for Sunday and Memorial Day.
  • Heavy rain or washouts are not expected, but there could be some impacts for the race and any Memorial Day services on Monday.

