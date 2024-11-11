FORECAST: Rain continues into Monday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Happy Sunday! It is another nice rainy and cool Sunday.
- We’ll see the rain showers pick up over the next few hours across the Carolinas.
- Nothing too crazy in terms of impacts but it will bring some beneficial rainfall to the region.
- Tonight’s rain may linger into the first half of Monday before we dry out for a few days.
- Highs will also warm up into the low 70s for Monday before dropping back later this week.
- Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs in the middle 50s.
- This is all thanks to our cold front Thursday that will bring another day of rainy and chilly weather to the Carolinas.
- Temperatures later next week will gradually warm through the 60s, but definitely feeling like November.
