FORECAST: Rain continues into Monday morning

FORECAST:

Happy Sunday! It is another nice rainy and cool Sunday.

We’ll see the rain showers pick up over the next few hours across the Carolinas.

Nothing too crazy in terms of impacts but it will bring some beneficial rainfall to the region.

Tonight’s rain may linger into the first half of Monday before we dry out for a few days.

Highs will also warm up into the low 70s for Monday before dropping back later this week.

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs in the middle 50s.

This is all thanks to our cold front Thursday that will bring another day of rainy and chilly weather to the Carolinas.

Temperatures later next week will gradually warm through the 60s, but definitely feeling like November.

