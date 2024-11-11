Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain continues into Monday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Happy Sunday! It is another nice rainy and cool Sunday.
  • We’ll see the rain showers pick up over the next few hours across the Carolinas.
  • Nothing too crazy in terms of impacts but it will bring some beneficial rainfall to the region.
  • Tonight’s rain may linger into the first half of Monday before we dry out for a few days.
  • Highs will also warm up into the low 70s for Monday before dropping back later this week.
  • Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs in the middle 50s.
  • This is all thanks to our cold front Thursday that will bring another day of rainy and chilly weather to the Carolinas.
  • Temperatures later next week will gradually warm through the 60s, but definitely feeling like November.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read