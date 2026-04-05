FORECAST: Rain ending this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are seeing some much needed rain working its way on through the area.

It should be out of here by 6 or 7 p.m. and then we go back to being bone dry for the next seven to 10 days it seems.

The big story this week will be the fluctuating temperatures with highs returning to the 60s the first half of the week before warming back into the 70s later in the week.

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