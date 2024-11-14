FORECAST: Rain expected to pick up throughout the day

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rain has started and will be with us for the majority of the day. Intensity even picks up by midday through the early afternoon.
- Totals could exceed 1 inch in spots, but no flooding concerns are expected.
- Temperatures are expected to lock down into the 40s all day, with just a few neighborhoods getting close to 50 degrees this afternoon.
- Drier weather returns tonight, and we’ll keep that through the weekend. Temps recover back to the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be near 70 this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
©2024 Cox Media Group