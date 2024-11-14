FORECAST: Rain expected to pick up throughout the day

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rain has started and will be with us for the majority of the day. Intensity even picks up by midday through the early afternoon.

Totals could exceed 1 inch in spots, but no flooding concerns are expected.

Temperatures are expected to lock down into the 40s all day, with just a few neighborhoods getting close to 50 degrees this afternoon.

Drier weather returns tonight, and we’ll keep that through the weekend. Temps recover back to the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be near 70 this weekend.

