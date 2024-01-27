FORECAST: Rain gets more intense as day continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Light showers will hit the Piedmont by late morning.
- The pattern throughout the morning will remain unsettled with on and off light showers, eventually picking up in intensity by mid-day.
- The best chance for any strong to potentially severe conditions will be into early Sunday morning, but the threat of severe thunderstorms is low.
- As of right now, totals are ranging from about half an inch to 1.5 inches.
- Highs today will remain in the 60s before dipping down to the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday.
- There could be an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the rain chance will clear out by about 8 a.m. with gradual clearing expected for Sunday.
- Cooler but dryer air will settle in for the week ahead.
- Highs will run slightly above normal for the last week of January.
