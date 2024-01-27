FORECAST: Rain gets more intense as day continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Light showers will hit the Piedmont by late morning.

The pattern throughout the morning will remain unsettled with on and off light showers, eventually picking up in intensity by mid-day.

The best chance for any strong to potentially severe conditions will be into early Sunday morning, but the threat of severe thunderstorms is low.

As of right now, totals are ranging from about half an inch to 1.5 inches.

Highs today will remain in the 60s before dipping down to the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday.

There could be an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the rain chance will clear out by about 8 a.m. with gradual clearing expected for Sunday.

Cooler but dryer air will settle in for the week ahead.

Highs will run slightly above normal for the last week of January.

