FORECAST: Rain gets more intense as day continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Light showers will hit the Piedmont by late morning.
  • The pattern throughout the morning will remain unsettled with on and off light showers, eventually picking up in intensity by mid-day.
  • The best chance for any strong to potentially severe conditions will be into early Sunday morning, but the threat of severe thunderstorms is low.
  • As of right now, totals are ranging from about half an inch to 1.5 inches.
  • Highs today will remain in the 60s before dipping down to the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday.
  • There could be an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the rain chance will clear out by about 8 a.m. with gradual clearing expected for Sunday.
  • Cooler but dryer air will settle in for the week ahead.
  • Highs will run slightly above normal for the last week of January.

