FORECAST: Rain may snarl holiday travel; final round arrives Wednesday overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Showers could impact holiday travels this week.
  • We can expect some pockets of heavier rain around midday.
  • However, it will slowly wind down the rest of the day.
  • There will then be one more round of downpours overnight on Wednesday.
  • Thereafter, the weather is expected to settle down.

