FORECAST: Rain moves in around midday

FORECAST:
- We’re waking up to cloudy skies again this morning with rain on the way!
- Showers arrive around midday and will continue through the rest of today.
- Rain could be heavy at times with accumulations between 0.25″-1.25″ expected.
- Temperatures will be seasonal and peak in the mid-50s.
- A cold front sweeps through tonight and clears out any rain by tomorrow morning!
- Northwest winds will pick up behind the front.
- We could see a quick burst of snow in the mountains tomorrow with minor accumulations possible.
- Gusty winds will be the bigger story with gusts near 30 mph for the metro and 50+ mph in the mountains.
- A Wind Advisory is in place for Avery County and a High Wind Watch is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties tomorrow between 7am and 7pm.
- The weekend looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and warming temps!
- We’ll see a brief cool down early next week before temps climb back near 60 for Christmas.
