FORECAST: Rain moves in around midday

FORECAST:

We’re waking up to cloudy skies again this morning with rain on the way!

Showers arrive around midday and will continue through the rest of today.

Rain could be heavy at times with accumulations between 0.25″-1.25″ expected.

Temperatures will be seasonal and peak in the mid-50s.

A cold front sweeps through tonight and clears out any rain by tomorrow morning!

Northwest winds will pick up behind the front.

We could see a quick burst of snow in the mountains tomorrow with minor accumulations possible.

Gusty winds will be the bigger story with gusts near 30 mph for the metro and 50+ mph in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in place for Avery County and a High Wind Watch is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties tomorrow between 7am and 7pm.

The weekend looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and warming temps!

We’ll see a brief cool down early next week before temps climb back near 60 for Christmas.

