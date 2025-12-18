Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain moves in around midday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re waking up to cloudy skies again this morning with rain on the way!
  • Showers arrive around midday and will continue through the rest of today.
  • Rain could be heavy at times with accumulations between 0.25″-1.25″ expected.
  • Temperatures will be seasonal and peak in the mid-50s.
  • A cold front sweeps through tonight and clears out any rain by tomorrow morning!
  • Northwest winds will pick up behind the front.
  • We could see a quick burst of snow in the mountains tomorrow with minor accumulations possible.
  • Gusty winds will be the bigger story with gusts near 30 mph for the metro and 50+ mph in the mountains.
  • A Wind Advisory is in place for Avery County and a High Wind Watch is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties tomorrow between 7am and 7pm. 
  • The weekend looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and warming temps!
  • We’ll see a brief cool down early next week before temps climb back near 60 for Christmas.

