FORECAST: Rain relief on the way as smoke clouds Charlotte area

Smoky conditions in the Charlotte area are due to several prescribed burns in our area, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.

This should disperse rather quickly with some rain moving through into tomorrow.

That rain will be heavy at times, but most should be out by the afternoon.

Unfortunately, we may still have a few showers to deal with on Saturday before we clear out for the weekend.

