Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain relief on the way as smoke clouds Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Smoky conditions in the Charlotte area are due to several prescribed burns in our area, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.
  • This should disperse rather quickly with some rain moving through into tomorrow.
  • That rain will be heavy at times, but most should be out by the afternoon.
  • Unfortunately, we may still have a few showers to deal with on Saturday before we clear out for the weekend.

