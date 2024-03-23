FORECAST: Heavy rain to continue overnight; cool cloudy weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Afternoon rain is expected to last and stay steady throughout the night across Charlotte.
- The heavy rain is expected to bring some relief to allergy sufferers.
- Rain totals are expected to add up to 1 inch in most neighborhoods with higher amounts.
- No severe weather or flooding is expected but highs will reach 60 before the rain settles in.
- The bulk of the rain moves out by early Saturday morning, but there is a possibility of some afternoon showers.
- The rain is expected to wrap up quickly on Saturday leaving behind low clouds and winds.
- High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s.
- Sunshine then returns on Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.
Easy on the roads tonight friends! pic.twitter.com/4ym6Irfq14— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) March 22, 2024
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group