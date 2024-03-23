FORECAST: Heavy rain to continue overnight; cool cloudy weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Afternoon rain is expected to last and stay steady throughout the night across Charlotte.

The heavy rain is expected to bring some relief to allergy sufferers.

Rain totals are expected to add up to 1 inch in most neighborhoods with higher amounts.

No severe weather or flooding is expected but highs will reach 60 before the rain settles in.

The bulk of the rain moves out by early Saturday morning, but there is a possibility of some afternoon showers.

The rain is expected to wrap up quickly on Saturday leaving behind low clouds and winds.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s.

Sunshine then returns on Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.

