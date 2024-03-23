Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain to continue overnight; cool cloudy weekend ahead

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Afternoon rain is expected to last and stay steady throughout the night across Charlotte.
  • The heavy rain is expected to bring some relief to allergy sufferers.
  • Rain totals are expected to add up to 1 inch in most neighborhoods with higher amounts.
  • No severe weather or flooding is expected but highs will reach 60 before the rain settles in.
  • The bulk of the rain moves out by early Saturday morning, but there is a possibility of some afternoon showers.
  • The rain is expected to wrap up quickly on Saturday leaving behind low clouds and winds.
  • High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s.
  • Sunshine then returns on Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.

