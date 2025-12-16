Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain on the way, warm weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The cold lingered again Tuesday morning, but much better than it was early Monday morning.
  • We’ll bounce back to the lower 50s this afternoon with a sunny sky.
  • Temps stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and may even touch some 60s by the weekend!
  • Next rain chance arrives by Thursday afternoon and should last with off and on showers through Thursday night.
  • Dry weather looks to hang on for weekend plans.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read