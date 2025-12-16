FORECAST: Rain on the way, warm weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The cold lingered again Tuesday morning, but much better than it was early Monday morning.
- We’ll bounce back to the lower 50s this afternoon with a sunny sky.
- Temps stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and may even touch some 60s by the weekend!
- Next rain chance arrives by Thursday afternoon and should last with off and on showers through Thursday night.
- Dry weather looks to hang on for weekend plans.
