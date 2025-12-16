FORECAST: Rain on the way, warm weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The cold lingered again Tuesday morning, but much better than it was early Monday morning.

We’ll bounce back to the lower 50s this afternoon with a sunny sky.

Temps stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and may even touch some 60s by the weekend!

Next rain chance arrives by Thursday afternoon and should last with off and on showers through Thursday night.

Dry weather looks to hang on for weekend plans.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

