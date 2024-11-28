FORECAST: Rainy start but drier weather expected this afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking showers and a few thunderstorms this morning as a cold front moves through the area.

We won’t be able to rule out a strong storm with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but overall this front is timing faster and less impressively than initially expected.

Things will dry out this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s for highs.

Behind this front comes a cold blast of air with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season.

Morning lows are in the 30s tomorrow, then 20s to start this weekend and the beginning of next week.

Highs aren’t much better as they struggle to reach the low 50s.

While it’s bitterly cold, we do stay sunny and dry once we get through today.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group