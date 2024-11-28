FORECAST: Rainy start but drier weather expected this afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking showers and a few thunderstorms this morning as a cold front moves through the area.
- We won’t be able to rule out a strong storm with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but overall this front is timing faster and less impressively than initially expected.
- Things will dry out this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s for highs.
- Behind this front comes a cold blast of air with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season.
- Morning lows are in the 30s tomorrow, then 20s to start this weekend and the beginning of next week.
- Highs aren’t much better as they struggle to reach the low 50s.
- While it’s bitterly cold, we do stay sunny and dry once we get through today.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group