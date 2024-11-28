Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy start but drier weather expected this afternoon 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking showers and a few thunderstorms this morning as a cold front moves through the area.
  • We won’t be able to rule out a strong storm with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but overall this front is timing faster and less impressively than initially expected.
  • Things will dry out this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s for highs.
  • Behind this front comes a cold blast of air with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season.
  • Morning lows are in the 30s tomorrow, then 20s to start this weekend and the beginning of next week.
  • Highs aren’t much better as they struggle to reach the low 50s.
  • While it’s bitterly cold, we do stay sunny and dry once we get through today.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

