FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth to give way to cooler temperatures by Thursday

FORECAST:

We are experiencing record-breaking warmth; however, a reality check will be coming our way by Thursday.

After a quick-moving storm moves out tomorrow, we’ll be set to hit the 80s yet again, threatening a record high that was set 51 years ago.

We are expected to break another record on Wednesday that was set back in 2015, with highs in the 80s.

All of that comes to a halt when rain and storms move in on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be dramatically cooler after that.

