FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth to give way to cooler temperatures by Thursday

FORECAST:
- We are experiencing record-breaking warmth; however, a reality check will be coming our way by Thursday.
- After a quick-moving storm moves out tomorrow, we’ll be set to hit the 80s yet again, threatening a record high that was set 51 years ago.
- We are expected to break another record on Wednesday that was set back in 2015, with highs in the 80s.
- All of that comes to a halt when rain and storms move in on Thursday morning.
- Temperatures are expected to be dramatically cooler after that.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
