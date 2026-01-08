Forecasts

FORECAST: Record highs possible Friday as warm weather sticks around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • No fog issues this morning, and it is a cooler start to the day.
  • Today’s highs still warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon, just not quite as warm as yesterday.
  • We warm back to the lower 70s again on Friday and could be close to a record high of 72°.
  • Rain chances mainly stay west of Charlotte tomorrow with a few showers possible at times.
  • Better rain chances come in on Saturday, but again the best shot stays west of the metro.
  • As a cold front moves toward Charlotte in the afternoon, a few stronger storms are possible. This could impact the Panthers game.
  • Temps stay in the low to mid 70s on Saturday but then cool down to the 50s by Sunday.
  • We’ll keep the 50s and dry weather for most of next week.

