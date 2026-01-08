FORECAST: Record highs possible Friday as warm weather sticks around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

No fog issues this morning, and it is a cooler start to the day.

Today’s highs still warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon, just not quite as warm as yesterday.

We warm back to the lower 70s again on Friday and could be close to a record high of 72°.

Rain chances mainly stay west of Charlotte tomorrow with a few showers possible at times.

Better rain chances come in on Saturday, but again the best shot stays west of the metro.

As a cold front moves toward Charlotte in the afternoon, a few stronger storms are possible. This could impact the Panthers game.

Temps stay in the low to mid 70s on Saturday but then cool down to the 50s by Sunday.

We’ll keep the 50s and dry weather for most of next week.

