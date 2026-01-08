FORECAST: Record highs possible Friday as warm weather sticks around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- No fog issues this morning, and it is a cooler start to the day.
- Today’s highs still warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon, just not quite as warm as yesterday.
- We warm back to the lower 70s again on Friday and could be close to a record high of 72°.
- Rain chances mainly stay west of Charlotte tomorrow with a few showers possible at times.
- Better rain chances come in on Saturday, but again the best shot stays west of the metro.
- As a cold front moves toward Charlotte in the afternoon, a few stronger storms are possible. This could impact the Panthers game.
- Temps stay in the low to mid 70s on Saturday but then cool down to the 50s by Sunday.
- We’ll keep the 50s and dry weather for most of next week.
