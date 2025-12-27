FORECAST: Record warmth possible again today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After patchy dense fog clears this morning, we’re looking at much more sunshine across the area today!
- Temperatures will quickly climb into the low and mid-70s, likely breaking the record high of 72 degrees set back in 2021 for Charlotte.
- This roller coaster weather continues tomorrow with more clouds and cooler conditions to end the weekend.
- We’re stuck in the 50s for much of Sunday.
- Back near 60 early Monday ahead of our next cold front, which brings a few showers and gusty winds.
- Temperatures will drop late Monday through Tuesday morning, with lows in the 20s back for the middle of next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
