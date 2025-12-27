Forecasts

FORECAST: Record warmth possible again today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After patchy dense fog clears this morning, we’re looking at much more sunshine across the area today!
  • Temperatures will quickly climb into the low and mid-70s, likely breaking the record high of 72 degrees set back in 2021 for Charlotte.
  • This roller coaster weather continues tomorrow with more clouds and cooler conditions to end the weekend.
  • We’re stuck in the 50s for much of Sunday.
  • Back near 60 early Monday ahead of our next cold front, which brings a few showers and gusty winds.
  • Temperatures will drop late Monday through Tuesday morning, with lows in the 20s back for the middle of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read