FORECAST: Record warmth possible again today

FORECAST:

After patchy dense fog clears this morning, we’re looking at much more sunshine across the area today!

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low and mid-70s, likely breaking the record high of 72 degrees set back in 2021 for Charlotte.

This roller coaster weather continues tomorrow with more clouds and cooler conditions to end the weekend.

We’re stuck in the 50s for much of Sunday.

Back near 60 early Monday ahead of our next cold front, which brings a few showers and gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop late Monday through Tuesday morning, with lows in the 20s back for the middle of next week.

