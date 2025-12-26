Forecasts

FORECAST: Record warmth today, cooler weather returns by Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After being stuck in the clouds and cooler weather today, we move back up with sunshine to the mid-70s, smashing another high-temperature record.
  • However, temperatures are expected to go back down by Sunday.
  • More clouds move in, and we’ll be down to the upper 50s and low 60s.
  • A more substantial blast of cold chill awaits us starting on Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read