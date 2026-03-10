Forecasts

FORECAST: Record warmth with low risk for mountain rain showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Clouds linger early this morning with a few sprinkles here and there, but we will get back into sunshine and very warm temps for March by this afternoon.
  • Highs near records in the lower 80s today (record is 82°.)
  • Low risk for an isolated downpour today is mainly confined to the mountains only.
  • Same story tomorrow, more record warmth with mainly mountain downpours.
  • A cold front arrives early Thursday with a line of downpours.
  • While no big storms are expected, brief heavy rain is likely with some gusty winds.
  • Cooler weather then follows the rain that lasts through Friday with temps in the 50s and 60s.
  • Warmer weather returns with 70s this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read