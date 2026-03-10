FORECAST: Record warmth with low risk for mountain rain showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds linger early this morning with a few sprinkles here and there, but we will get back into sunshine and very warm temps for March by this afternoon.

Highs near records in the lower 80s today (record is 82°.)

Low risk for an isolated downpour today is mainly confined to the mountains only.

Same story tomorrow, more record warmth with mainly mountain downpours.

A cold front arrives early Thursday with a line of downpours.

While no big storms are expected, brief heavy rain is likely with some gusty winds.

Cooler weather then follows the rain that lasts through Friday with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer weather returns with 70s this weekend.

