FORECAST: Record warmth with low risk for mountain rain showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds linger early this morning with a few sprinkles here and there, but we will get back into sunshine and very warm temps for March by this afternoon.
- Highs near records in the lower 80s today (record is 82°.)
- Low risk for an isolated downpour today is mainly confined to the mountains only.
- Same story tomorrow, more record warmth with mainly mountain downpours.
- A cold front arrives early Thursday with a line of downpours.
- While no big storms are expected, brief heavy rain is likely with some gusty winds.
- Cooler weather then follows the rain that lasts through Friday with temps in the 50s and 60s.
- Warmer weather returns with 70s this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group