FORECAST: Red flag warnings issued for western counties

FORECAST:

Red flag warnings have been issued for our western counties, including Gaston, until 9 p.m.

This is due to very windy and dry conditions that could easily help spread fires.

While this does not include Mecklenburg County, a burn ban is still in effect for the city.

Otherwise, we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s later this week before rebounding for the weekend.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

