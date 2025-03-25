Forecasts

FORECAST: Red flag warnings issued for western counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Red flag warnings have been issued for our western counties, including Gaston, until 9 p.m.
  • This is due to very windy and dry conditions that could easily help spread fires.
  • While this does not include Mecklenburg County, a burn ban is still in effect for the city.
  • Otherwise, we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s later this week before rebounding for the weekend.
  • Our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

