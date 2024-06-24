Forecasts

FORECAST: Relentless heat continues with hottest day to come

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The relentless heat will continue through the week.
  • The hottest day this week will be Wednesday, which will have a high of around 97 degrees.
  • Heat indexes are expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees.
  • We could see some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday but right now nothing looks too impressive or severe.

