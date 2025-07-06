Forecasts

FORECAST: Returning to hot and humid this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST

  • Chantal was here and gone this morning.
  • You probably felt the breezy conditions in Charlotte this morning.
  • Rockingham had hours of heavy rain, but there have been no reports of flooding.
  • This system is moving off to the north, and it’s back to the heat and humidity this week.
  • We will keep a daily chance for storms around for much of the next 7 to 10 days.
  • Chantal moving north into the Raleigh area
  • No more impacts from this storm
  • Returning to hot and humid this week
  • Daily rain chances will return each day with the heating of the day

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read