FORECAST: Returning to hot and humid this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST
- Chantal was here and gone this morning.
- You probably felt the breezy conditions in Charlotte this morning.
- Rockingham had hours of heavy rain, but there have been no reports of flooding.
- This system is moving off to the north, and it’s back to the heat and humidity this week.
- We will keep a daily chance for storms around for much of the next 7 to 10 days.
- Chantal moving north into the Raleigh area
- No more impacts from this storm
- Returning to hot and humid this week
- Daily rain chances will return each day with the heating of the day
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group