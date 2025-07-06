FORECAST: Returning to hot and humid this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST

Chantal was here and gone this morning.

You probably felt the breezy conditions in Charlotte this morning.

Rockingham had hours of heavy rain, but there have been no reports of flooding.

This system is moving off to the north, and it’s back to the heat and humidity this week.

We will keep a daily chance for storms around for much of the next 7 to 10 days.

Chantal moving north into the Raleigh area

No more impacts from this storm

Returning to hot and humid this week

Daily rain chances will return each day with the heating of the day

