FORECAST: Rounds of rain this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another cool fall day is on tap for our Sunday!
- Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
- It’s a mostly dry day with just an isolated risk for a light shower arriving later tonight.
- Rounds of much-needed rain are then set to move in as we go through the week.
- Starting tomorrow, rain is likely starting mid to late morning and continuing through early Tuesday.
- We’ll get a break in the activity Tuesday evening, before a second system brings another round of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.
- This will be a cold rain with highs during the work week only peaking in the 50s!
- It will be breezy too with daily wind gusts near 25 mph. Rainfall totals by the end of the week will be between 1-3″, and thankfully, no flooding concerns are present given that this falls over a series of days.
- Halloween is still trending dry, so trick-or-treating is good to go!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group