FORECAST: Rounds of rain this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another cool fall day is on tap for our Sunday!
  • Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
  • It’s a mostly dry day with just an isolated risk for a light shower arriving later tonight.
  • Rounds of much-needed rain are then set to move in as we go through the week.
  • Starting tomorrow, rain is likely starting mid to late morning and continuing through early Tuesday.
  • We’ll get a break in the activity Tuesday evening, before a second system brings another round of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.
  • This will be a cold rain with highs during the work week only peaking in the 50s!
  • It will be breezy too with daily wind gusts near 25 mph. Rainfall totals by the end of the week will be between 1-3″, and thankfully, no flooding concerns are present given that this falls over a series of days.
  • Halloween is still trending dry, so trick-or-treating is good to go!

