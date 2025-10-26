FORECAST: Rounds of rain this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another cool fall day is on tap for our Sunday!

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with increasing clouds.

It’s a mostly dry day with just an isolated risk for a light shower arriving later tonight.

Rounds of much-needed rain are then set to move in as we go through the week.

Starting tomorrow, rain is likely starting mid to late morning and continuing through early Tuesday.

We’ll get a break in the activity Tuesday evening, before a second system brings another round of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.

This will be a cold rain with highs during the work week only peaking in the 50s!

It will be breezy too with daily wind gusts near 25 mph. Rainfall totals by the end of the week will be between 1-3″, and thankfully, no flooding concerns are present given that this falls over a series of days.

Halloween is still trending dry, so trick-or-treating is good to go!

