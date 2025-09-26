FORECAST: Scattered downpour chances remain through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Scattered shower and downpour chances remain as we head into the weekend.
- Nothing too widespread today, just hit and miss variety.
- Highs fall back down to the lower 80s.
- More organized rains come in overnight and could last into Saturday morning.
- Drier weather then should return as we head through the rest of the weekend.
- Temps stay near 80 degrees.
- Then our attention focuses on the potential for a tropical system to move toward the Carolinas next week.
- This storm still hasn’t even formed yet, so there is still a ton of uncertainty.
- Current timeline would be between late Monday through Wednesday.
- We’ll know more later today and tomorrow and this forecast could change dramatically either way.
