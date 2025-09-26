FORECAST: Scattered downpour chances remain through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered shower and downpour chances remain as we head into the weekend.

Nothing too widespread today, just hit and miss variety.

Highs fall back down to the lower 80s.

More organized rains come in overnight and could last into Saturday morning.

Drier weather then should return as we head through the rest of the weekend.

Temps stay near 80 degrees.

Then our attention focuses on the potential for a tropical system to move toward the Carolinas next week.

This storm still hasn’t even formed yet, so there is still a ton of uncertainty.

Current timeline would be between late Monday through Wednesday.

We’ll know more later today and tomorrow and this forecast could change dramatically either way.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group