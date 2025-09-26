Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered downpour chances remain through the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Scattered shower and downpour chances remain as we head into the weekend.
  • Nothing too widespread today, just hit and miss variety.
  • Highs fall back down to the lower 80s.
  • More organized rains come in overnight and could last into Saturday morning.
  • Drier weather then should return as we head through the rest of the weekend.
  • Temps stay near 80 degrees.
  • Then our attention focuses on the potential for a tropical system to move toward the Carolinas next week.
  • This storm still hasn’t even formed yet, so there is still a ton of uncertainty.
  • Current timeline would be between late Monday through Wednesday.
  • We’ll know more later today and tomorrow and this forecast could change dramatically either way.

