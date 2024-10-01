FORECAST: Scattered showers expected to pop up this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There will be some low clouds and fog out the door this morning. Some of this will be dense fog in spots before clearing this afternoon.
- A few showers are expected to pop up later this afternoon. Just like yesterday, these will be a hit-and-miss variety with no big rain expected.
- Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s. We will not see a big drop in the humidity for the rest of the week; however, additional rain chances are low.
- We can’t rule out some mountain showers by Friday, with the next weak cold front. Drier and cooler weather looks like it is on the way for next week.
