FORECAST: Scattered showers expected to pop up this afternoon

There will be some low clouds and fog out the door this morning. Some of this will be dense fog in spots before clearing this afternoon.

A few showers are expected to pop up later this afternoon. Just like yesterday, these will be a hit-and-miss variety with no big rain expected.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s. We will not see a big drop in the humidity for the rest of the week; however, additional rain chances are low.

We can’t rule out some mountain showers by Friday, with the next weak cold front. Drier and cooler weather looks like it is on the way for next week.

