FORECAST: Scattered showers give way to snow in northern counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s a damp start to the day after some light showers pushed through overnight.
  • Temperatures are starting above freezing for most of the area, so roads are wet and slushy rather than icy.
  • An isolated shower risk will continue through midday, before more scattered activity moves in this afternoon and evening.
  • Areas south and east of Charlotte have the best chance for steadier rain today with totals near 0.5″ possible.
  • As this system pulls out tonight and temperatures drop, we will see a brief transition to snow showers around and north of I-40.
  • A dusting to an inch of snow is possible and could cause some slick travel Thursday morning, otherwise no big impacts are expected!
  • Thursday will be chillier behind this storm system, before we see a nice rebound in temps for the weekend and next week!

