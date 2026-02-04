FORECAST: Scattered showers give way to snow in northern counties

FORECAST:
- It’s a damp start to the day after some light showers pushed through overnight.
- Temperatures are starting above freezing for most of the area, so roads are wet and slushy rather than icy.
- An isolated shower risk will continue through midday, before more scattered activity moves in this afternoon and evening.
- Areas south and east of Charlotte have the best chance for steadier rain today with totals near 0.5″ possible.
- As this system pulls out tonight and temperatures drop, we will see a brief transition to snow showers around and north of I-40.
- A dusting to an inch of snow is possible and could cause some slick travel Thursday morning, otherwise no big impacts are expected!
- Thursday will be chillier behind this storm system, before we see a nice rebound in temps for the weekend and next week!
Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group