FORECAST: Scattered showers give way to snow in northern counties

It’s a damp start to the day after some light showers pushed through overnight.

Temperatures are starting above freezing for most of the area, so roads are wet and slushy rather than icy.

An isolated shower risk will continue through midday, before more scattered activity moves in this afternoon and evening.

Areas south and east of Charlotte have the best chance for steadier rain today with totals near 0.5″ possible.

As this system pulls out tonight and temperatures drop, we will see a brief transition to snow showers around and north of I-40.

A dusting to an inch of snow is possible and could cause some slick travel Thursday morning, otherwise no big impacts are expected!

Thursday will be chillier behind this storm system, before we see a nice rebound in temps for the weekend and next week!

