FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday, drying out during the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A much quieter day today than yesterday.

A couple of mostly weak scattered showers/maybe a thunderstorm well to our north ie, Boone to north of Salisbury, which will die out at sunset, otherwise uneventful.

Note, however, the haziness of the sky. This is smoke from Canadian wildfires. MOST of this, so far, is at high altitude and not reaching the surface, which is good, keeping surface air quality levels in check. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Sunday, the scattered shower/thunderstorm chance goes up a bit for the afternoon/early evening with a new wave of low pressure and front inching back into the local area.

The airmass tomorrow will be different than Friday, meaning the potential for strong-severe thunderstorms is significantly less and much more scattered, not zero, but much less.

Once we get to Monday, it still looks like we begin a stretch of quiet, dry weather (much needed) and a decent warm up. This should last through Thursday with temperatures rising back to 85-90 by midweek.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group