FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Scattered showers are expected to last throughout the morning before slowly drying up around midday.
  • Temperatures will then warm up to near 70 this afternoon as gusty winds pick up out of the southwest.
  • Those winds will shift out of the northwest tonight and the cold air plunges in.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop to near 40 by tomorrow morning and will only warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon.
  • Even colder air out the door Friday morning with low to mid-30s in the metro.
  • The mountains see snow showers Thursday that will last into Friday morning.

