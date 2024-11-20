FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered showers are expected to last throughout the morning before slowly drying up around midday.

Temperatures will then warm up to near 70 this afternoon as gusty winds pick up out of the southwest.

Those winds will shift out of the northwest tonight and the cold air plunges in.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near 40 by tomorrow morning and will only warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Even colder air out the door Friday morning with low to mid-30s in the metro.

The mountains see snow showers Thursday that will last into Friday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group