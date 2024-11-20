FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Scattered showers are expected to last throughout the morning before slowly drying up around midday.
- Temperatures will then warm up to near 70 this afternoon as gusty winds pick up out of the southwest.
- Those winds will shift out of the northwest tonight and the cold air plunges in.
- Temperatures are expected to drop to near 40 by tomorrow morning and will only warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon.
- Even colder air out the door Friday morning with low to mid-30s in the metro.
- The mountains see snow showers Thursday that will last into Friday morning.
