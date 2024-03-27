FORECAST: Scattered showers with possibility of thunder expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rainy start to the morning, but it won’t last all day.

Scattered showers and even a few brief, moderate downpours with thunder can’t be ruled out before things wind down this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to struggle to warm up much above 60 degrees today.

Rain chances drop off more tomorrow, and a great stretch of weather moves back in through the weekend.

Things will then warm back to near 70 on Friday, and we’ll be near 80 degrees by Easter Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group