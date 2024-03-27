FORECAST: Scattered showers with possibility of thunder expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rainy start to the morning, but it won’t last all day.
- Scattered showers and even a few brief, moderate downpours with thunder can’t be ruled out before things wind down this afternoon.
- Temperatures are expected to struggle to warm up much above 60 degrees today.
- Rain chances drop off more tomorrow, and a great stretch of weather moves back in through the weekend.
- Things will then warm back to near 70 on Friday, and we’ll be near 80 degrees by Easter Sunday.
