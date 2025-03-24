Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers, with temperatures in the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A line of showers is moving toward the region this morning and will last through midday.
  • A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out later this afternoon, but overall conditions will dry out.
  • The rain won’t add up to much, but at least it will help out the pollen a bit and will hopefully help the fire risk out west.
  • Temperatures hold the lower 70s this afternoon.
  • Dry weather returns for the rest of the week as highs generally stay near 70 degrees, with a minor cool down to the upper 60s on Thursday.
  • A bigger warm up appears to be on the way for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees.
  • Next rain chance right now is not until Sunday and it doesn’t look big.

