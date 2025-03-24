FORECAST: Scattered showers, with temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A line of showers is moving toward the region this morning and will last through midday.

A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out later this afternoon, but overall conditions will dry out.

The rain won’t add up to much, but at least it will help out the pollen a bit and will hopefully help the fire risk out west.

Temperatures hold the lower 70s this afternoon.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the week as highs generally stay near 70 degrees, with a minor cool down to the upper 60s on Thursday.

A bigger warm up appears to be on the way for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees.

Next rain chance right now is not until Sunday and it doesn’t look big.

