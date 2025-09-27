FORECAST: Scattered storms this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a soggy start to the weekend with scattered showers around this morning.
- We’ll get a lull in some of this rain through the middle parts of the day, before a few more storms are possible later tonight.
- Temperatures are warm with highs in the low 80s and muggy conditions continuing.
- Just an isolated shower chance for Sunday, with more dry time making it the weekend pick!
- In the tropics, we are still monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.
- The storm is expected to strengthen and will likely be named Imelda later today.
- We have seen some shifts in the track for this storm over the past 12 hours.
- Models now have the storm approaching the Southeast Coast late Monday and stalling just offshore before being pulled to the east into the Atlantic.
- While the storm may not make landfall, we will still see the impacts of rain extending from the storm to our area starting late Monday.
- The heaviest rain is still expected to fall on Tuesday with multiple inches possible.
- We will continue to closely monitor model trends through the weekend for any other changes that could occur.
