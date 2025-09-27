FORECAST: Scattered storms this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a soggy start to the weekend with scattered showers around this morning.

We’ll get a lull in some of this rain through the middle parts of the day, before a few more storms are possible later tonight.

Temperatures are warm with highs in the low 80s and muggy conditions continuing.

Just an isolated shower chance for Sunday, with more dry time making it the weekend pick!

In the tropics, we are still monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The storm is expected to strengthen and will likely be named Imelda later today.

We have seen some shifts in the track for this storm over the past 12 hours.

Models now have the storm approaching the Southeast Coast late Monday and stalling just offshore before being pulled to the east into the Atlantic.

While the storm may not make landfall, we will still see the impacts of rain extending from the storm to our area starting late Monday.

The heaviest rain is still expected to fall on Tuesday with multiple inches possible.

We will continue to closely monitor model trends through the weekend for any other changes that could occur.

