FORECAST: Seasonably cold air pushes into Carolinas

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking the coldest air of the season pushing into the Carolinas.

There could be scattered showers Tuesday night and possibly snow in the mountains.

The rain will be gone before sunrise tomorrow as seasonably cold temperatures continue.

It will only be 60 degrees on Wednesday under clear skies.

This could set up a very cold morning in the 30s on Thursday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

