FORECAST: Seasonably cold air pushes into Carolinas

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking the coldest air of the season pushing into the Carolinas.
  • There could be scattered showers Tuesday night and possibly snow in the mountains.
  • The rain will be gone before sunrise tomorrow as seasonably cold temperatures continue.
  • It will only be 60 degrees on Wednesday under clear skies.
  • This could set up a very cold morning in the 30s on Thursday.

