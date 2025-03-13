FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning.
- The weather is expected to remain quiet with a mix of clouds and sun from Friday into Saturday.
- It will remain quite warm, with temperatures swaying in the mid-70s.
- That warmth and some wind energy in Tennessee could provide a round of strong storms Sunday morning.
- Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible before the storms exit during the mid-morning hours.
