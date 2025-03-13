FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

The weather is expected to remain quiet with a mix of clouds and sun from Friday into Saturday.

It will remain quite warm, with temperatures swaying in the mid-70s.

That warmth and some wind energy in Tennessee could provide a round of strong storms Sunday morning.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible before the storms exit during the mid-morning hours.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group