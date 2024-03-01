Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers to linger into Saturday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Meanwhile, temperatures will be stuck in the low-40s.
  • The clouds will linger on Saturday, but the rain will finally move on, which will allow high temperatures to be in the 60s.
  • Sunday will be partly sunny in Charlotte with a high close to 70 degrees.

