FORECAST: Showers move in overnight before big temperature drop next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect a few showers to move in overnight tonight, followed by a big drop in temperatures next week.
- This weather will not impact the playoff match tonight, but showers will spread while you sleep.
- The rain will move on, and we’ll enjoy a nice Saturday before another front comes in on Sunday. This again will bring a few showers.
- When the dust settles on Monday, the weather will be much colder.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group