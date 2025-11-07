FORECAST: Showers move in overnight before big temperature drop next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect a few showers to move in overnight tonight, followed by a big drop in temperatures next week.

This weather will not impact the playoff match tonight, but showers will spread while you sleep.

The rain will move on, and we’ll enjoy a nice Saturday before another front comes in on Sunday. This again will bring a few showers.

When the dust settles on Monday, the weather will be much colder.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

