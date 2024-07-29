FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms could impact evening commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland and Lincoln County in NC until 4:45pm. — WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) July 29, 2024

FORECAST:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening.

After today’s round of storms, rain chances drop, and it will get hotter.

Highs will be in the 90s for the rest of the week.

Widespread showers could happen through Wednesday.

3:47 PM 7/29: This storm near Statesville is likely producing some 40 mph wind gusts and some pea size hail. It's moving SE at 20 mph into Rowan County. Here's the latest timeline. pic.twitter.com/c9wsIhzD7F — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) July 29, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group