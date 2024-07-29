Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms could impact evening commute

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

FORECAST:

  • Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening.
  • After today’s round of storms, rain chances drop, and it will get hotter.
  • Highs will be in the 90s for the rest of the week.
  • Widespread showers could happen through Wednesday.

