FORECAST: Skies clear up and temperature climbs to welcome the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Cloudy start, but gradual clearing and a little warm-up will allow for a nice afternoon ahead!
  • Highs throughout the weekend will be close to the low 80s and trend even warmer for the workweek.
  • Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by Tuesday.
  • Skies will remain mild and dry until Tuesday, and then things become a bit more unsettled.
  • Because conditions will be so muggy and warm, the chance for a daily isolated thunderstorm will be there through late week.
  • Highest chances look to be on Tuesday and Friday.
  • Temperatures will cool down a little by Saturday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

