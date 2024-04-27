FORECAST: Skies clear up and temperature climbs to welcome the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cloudy start, but gradual clearing and a little warm-up will allow for a nice afternoon ahead!
- Highs throughout the weekend will be close to the low 80s and trend even warmer for the workweek.
- Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by Tuesday.
- Skies will remain mild and dry until Tuesday, and then things become a bit more unsettled.
- Because conditions will be so muggy and warm, the chance for a daily isolated thunderstorm will be there through late week.
- Highest chances look to be on Tuesday and Friday.
- Temperatures will cool down a little by Saturday.
