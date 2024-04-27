FORECAST: Skies clear up and temperature climbs to welcome the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cloudy start, but gradual clearing and a little warm-up will allow for a nice afternoon ahead!

Highs throughout the weekend will be close to the low 80s and trend even warmer for the workweek.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Skies will remain mild and dry until Tuesday, and then things become a bit more unsettled.

Because conditions will be so muggy and warm, the chance for a daily isolated thunderstorm will be there through late week.

Highest chances look to be on Tuesday and Friday.

Temperatures will cool down a little by Saturday.

