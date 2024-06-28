Forecasts

FORECAST: Slight chance for downpours this afternoon

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The region is expected to experience a combination of some sun and cloud cover throughout much of the afternoon.
  • There is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. The cells may punch with downpours and strong winds, but the risk for widespread severe is low today.
  • The region will be dodging on-and-off showers throughout the weekend. For Saturday, it does appear that most will have dry time before noon.
  • The breaking of clouds tomorrow will most likely send us isolated thundershowers throughout the rest of the afternoon.
  • The potential for severe weather will be at a marginal risk for Sunday. There will be some dry time for the first half of the day, but then thunderstorms will impact the area by late afternoon.
  • Highs will be in the low 90s throughout the weekend, but will high humidity feels-like temperatures will be close to 100.
  • Drier air moves in behind Sunday’s system so Monday and Tuesday will feel better than the weekend.

