FORECAST: Slight chance for downpours this afternoon

FORECAST:

The region is expected to experience a combination of some sun and cloud cover throughout much of the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. The cells may punch with downpours and strong winds, but the risk for widespread severe is low today.

The region will be dodging on-and-off showers throughout the weekend. For Saturday, it does appear that most will have dry time before noon.

The breaking of clouds tomorrow will most likely send us isolated thundershowers throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The potential for severe weather will be at a marginal risk for Sunday. There will be some dry time for the first half of the day, but then thunderstorms will impact the area by late afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s throughout the weekend, but will high humidity feels-like temperatures will be close to 100.

Drier air moves in behind Sunday’s system so Monday and Tuesday will feel better than the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

