FORECAST: Slight chance for downpours this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The region is expected to experience a combination of some sun and cloud cover throughout much of the afternoon.
- There is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. The cells may punch with downpours and strong winds, but the risk for widespread severe is low today.
- The region will be dodging on-and-off showers throughout the weekend. For Saturday, it does appear that most will have dry time before noon.
- The breaking of clouds tomorrow will most likely send us isolated thundershowers throughout the rest of the afternoon.
- The potential for severe weather will be at a marginal risk for Sunday. There will be some dry time for the first half of the day, but then thunderstorms will impact the area by late afternoon.
- Highs will be in the low 90s throughout the weekend, but will high humidity feels-like temperatures will be close to 100.
- Drier air moves in behind Sunday’s system so Monday and Tuesday will feel better than the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group