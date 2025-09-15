FORECAST: Slight drop in temps, breezy conditions expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Just some extra clouds coming our way today with a slight drop in temps.
- Still quite a pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s.
- It will turn fairly breezy with winds gusting over 20 mph.
- An area of low pressure at the coast tries to throw some moisture our way tomorrow, but rain chances are quite low overall.
- Highs do fall back to the low to mid 70s on Tuesday.
- Temps then rebound back to the 80s by the end of the week with quiet weather hanging on.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group