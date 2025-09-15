Forecasts

FORECAST: Slight drop in temps, breezy conditions expected

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Just some extra clouds coming our way today with a slight drop in temps.
  • Still quite a pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s.
  • It will turn fairly breezy with winds gusting over 20 mph.
  • An area of low pressure at the coast tries to throw some moisture our way tomorrow, but rain chances are quite low overall.
  • Highs do fall back to the low to mid 70s on Tuesday.
  • Temps then rebound back to the 80s by the end of the week with quiet weather hanging on.

