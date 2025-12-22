FORECAST: Slightly cooler today before big holiday warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A minor cool down today before the big warm up comes in this week.
- Highs near averages in the mid 50s this afternoon.
- Warmer temps return tomorrow with highs in the middle 60s and we don’t stop there.
- We’ll be near 70 degrees or warmer by Christmas Eve, lasting through the beginning of the weekend.
- We are likely going to have only our 7th Christmas in the 70s.
- Dry and clear weather hangs on all week.
