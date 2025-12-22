Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler today before big holiday warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A minor cool down today before the big warm up comes in this week.
  • Highs near averages in the mid 50s this afternoon.
  • Warmer temps return tomorrow with highs in the middle 60s and we don’t stop there.
  • We’ll be near 70 degrees or warmer by Christmas Eve, lasting through the beginning of the weekend.
  • We are likely going to have only our 7th Christmas in the 70s.
  • Dry and clear weather hangs on all week.

