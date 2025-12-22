FORECAST: Slightly cooler today before big holiday warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A minor cool down today before the big warm up comes in this week.

Highs near averages in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Warmer temps return tomorrow with highs in the middle 60s and we don’t stop there.

We’ll be near 70 degrees or warmer by Christmas Eve, lasting through the beginning of the weekend.

We are likely going to have only our 7 th Christmas in the 70s.

Christmas in the 70s. Dry and clear weather hangs on all week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group