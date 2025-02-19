FORECAST: Snowfall begins in Charlotte metro

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Snow showers started Wednesday afternoon in the Charlotte metro.

While you sleep tonight, a quick snow burst will be possible and that may linger into tomorrow morning, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

If it falls heavy enough, it could add up to 1ince in the Charlotte area with higher amounts to the north and lower amounts to the south.

Ahrens said that this means the real travel dangers will be upon us tomorrow morning.

If you are heading out tonight, be careful but conditions will really deteriorate overnight.

Snow band to keep going through the late afternoon - even thru SC. Another band coming after midnight #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/41vQECDtk9 — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 19, 2025

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

LET IT SNOW! The snow is coming down pretty good now in Uptown Charlotte! Temps are just cold enough for it to be all snow as of now! Be careful out on the roads this afternoon. Our Severe Weather Center 9 Team will be here to keep you ahead of the worst weather. pic.twitter.com/uWDmp3QWac — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) February 19, 2025

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group