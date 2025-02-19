Forecasts

FORECAST: Snowfall begins in Charlotte metro

By WSOCTV.com News Staff, John Ahrens, wsoctv.com, and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Snow showers started Wednesday afternoon in the Charlotte metro.
  • While you sleep tonight, a quick snow burst will be possible and that may linger into tomorrow morning, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • If it falls heavy enough, it could add up to 1ince in the Charlotte area with higher amounts to the north and lower amounts to the south.
  • Ahrens said that this means the real travel dangers will be upon us tomorrow morning.
  • If you are heading out tonight, be careful but conditions will really deteriorate overnight.

