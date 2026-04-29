FORECAST: Spotty rain chances continue through the end of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hit‑or‑miss rain chances will linger through the end of the week, but there will still be plenty of dry stretches.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening, followed by a few more showers early tomorrow.

Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s, and highs stay in the low 70s to wrap up the week.

The best chance for more widespread rain arrives late Friday into Saturday, especially for areas south of Charlotte.

Weekend temperatures will run cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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