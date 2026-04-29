Forecasts

FORECAST: Spotty rain chances continue through the end of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Hit‑or‑miss rain chances will linger through the end of the week, but there will still be plenty of dry stretches.
  • An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening, followed by a few more showers early tomorrow.
  • Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s, and highs stay in the low 70s to wrap up the week.
  • The best chance for more widespread rain arrives late Friday into Saturday, especially for areas south of Charlotte.
  • Weekend temperatures will run cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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