FORECAST: Spring preview as temps soar into the lower 70s

FORECAST:

Some patchy fog and clouds again this morning, but to a lesser extent than yesterday morning.

Sunshine and big warmth this afternoon as highs warm to the lower 70s.

Less wind than yesterday.

We stay near 70 degrees into the weekend with dry conditions hanging on for now.

Rain chances start up on Friday for areas west of Charlotte and then pick up elsewhere on Saturday.

It won’t rain all day Saturday, but chances linger for most of it and could pick up more by the evening.

Impacts on the Panthers game are definitely possible at this point.

Cooler, more seasonal temps arrive by the end of the weekend as we dry out.

