Forecasts

FORECAST: Spring preview as temps soar into the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Some patchy fog and clouds again this morning, but to a lesser extent than yesterday morning.
  • Sunshine and big warmth this afternoon as highs warm to the lower 70s.
  • Less wind than yesterday.
  • We stay near 70 degrees into the weekend with dry conditions hanging on for now.
  • Rain chances start up on Friday for areas west of Charlotte and then pick up elsewhere on Saturday.
  • It won’t rain all day Saturday, but chances linger for most of it and could pick up more by the evening.
  • Impacts on the Panthers game are definitely possible at this point.
  • Cooler, more seasonal temps arrive by the end of the weekend as we dry out.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

