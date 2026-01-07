FORECAST: Spring preview as temps soar into the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Some patchy fog and clouds again this morning, but to a lesser extent than yesterday morning.
- Sunshine and big warmth this afternoon as highs warm to the lower 70s.
- Less wind than yesterday.
- We stay near 70 degrees into the weekend with dry conditions hanging on for now.
- Rain chances start up on Friday for areas west of Charlotte and then pick up elsewhere on Saturday.
- It won’t rain all day Saturday, but chances linger for most of it and could pick up more by the evening.
- Impacts on the Panthers game are definitely possible at this point.
- Cooler, more seasonal temps arrive by the end of the weekend as we dry out.
