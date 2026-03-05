FORECAST: Springlike warmth sticks around through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A stretch of warm, spring‑like weather continues through the weekend.

The leaves only a small chance of a stray shower in the mountains.

Temperatures stay mild in the mornings and well above normal in the afternoon.

However, a cooldown will not arrive until late next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

