FORECAST: Steamy weekend ahead

FORECAST:

We have a “mostly” rain-free weekend ahead with still steamy heat and humidity giving us a peak afternoon Heat Index around 100 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s through Saturday and it will remain very humid.

There is the threat of a few pop-up storms during the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday but overall, there won’t be any washouts.

It will be slightly cooler on Sunday but there may be a few more downpours around.

Some cooler and drier air is trying to work its way here from the Midwest but it will take some time getting here.

