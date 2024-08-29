FORECAST: Storm chances expected to ramp up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Today is by far the hottest day of the week with temps soaring into the upper 90s,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Thursday afternoon.

The good news is that highs will get cooler.

It will be close to 90 degrees on Friday but there will be more cloud cover and storms

“Be prepared, though, for storms to develop each afternoon this weekend,” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group