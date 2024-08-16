Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chances set to increase

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “That heat is up but compared to what we’ve dealt with all summer, I’d say it’s pretty tame, wouldn’t you?” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Expect the same dose of heat tomorrow.
  • However, prepare for a thunderstorm threat after 4 p.m.
  • Storms will miss most of us but those that do get hit could deal with very heavy rain and lightning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read