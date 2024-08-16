FORECAST: Storm chances set to increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“That heat is up but compared to what we’ve dealt with all summer, I’d say it’s pretty tame, wouldn’t you?” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

Expect the same dose of heat tomorrow.

However, prepare for a thunderstorm threat after 4 p.m.

Storms will miss most of us but those that do get hit could deal with very heavy rain and lightning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group