FORECAST: Storm threats fade; drier air in store for Charlotte area

- Storm threats are finally easing up and we’re transitioning to drier, more comfortable air in Charlotte for the rest of the week.
- Skies will slowly clear out later on Monday evening and temps will drop to the mid-60s.
- It will still be plenty hot Tuesday, but there will start to be a noticeable drop in the humidity.
- We’ll go down from there to the low 80s for the rest of the week.
Sooo this is a look at all of the storm reports over the weekend....Needless to say, it was busy. Time to calm it down! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/wVjYQBKdCm— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 27, 2024
