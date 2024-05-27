Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm threats fade; drier air in store for Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Storm threats are finally easing up and we’re transitioning to drier, more comfortable air in Charlotte for the rest of the week.
  • Skies will slowly clear out later on Monday evening and temps will drop to the mid-60s.
  • It will still be plenty hot Tuesday, but there will start to be a noticeable drop in the humidity.
  • We’ll go down from there to the low 80s for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

CHARLOTTE — WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Popular swimming area in Caldwell County being overrun, leaders say)

Popular swimming area in Caldwell County being overrun, leaders say




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read