Fourth of July celebration kicks off in Matthews with family fun

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Fourth of July celebrations are underway at Stumptown Park in Matthews, marking the town’s 250th anniversary.

The event is set to feature family-friendly activities, including vendors, food trucks, bands, and bounce houses for children.

Matthews’ annual fireworks display is traditionally one of the biggest summer events in the area.

Seaboard Brewing, a local business, told Channel 9 it hopes the Fourth of July celebrations will draw in a large crowd.

Due to dry conditions, the North Carolina State Fire Marshal recommends that individuals attend public fireworks events rather than launching their own fireworks at home.

The fire marshal also stressed the importance of creating an emergency plan in case of any incidents involving fireworks, and anyone lighting fireworks needs to follow local burn bans.

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